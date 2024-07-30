LendingClub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.9 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LendingClub Corp. (LC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $14.9 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company that connects borrowers and lenders online posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.2 million.

