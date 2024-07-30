Leidos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $322 million.…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $322 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.04 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion.

