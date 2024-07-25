Lear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $173.1 million.…

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Lear Corp. (LEA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $173.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.60 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.34 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $6.01 billion in the period.

Lear expects full-year revenue in the range of $23.23 billion to $23.67 billion.

