LCNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — LCNB Corp. (LCNB) on Tuesday reported net income of $925,000 in its second quarter.

The Lebanon, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The holding company for LCNB National Bank posted revenue of $31 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

