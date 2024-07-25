Lazard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.9 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $49.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $708 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $684.6 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.