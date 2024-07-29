Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.6…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.6 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 23 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $124.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $117 million to $137 million.

