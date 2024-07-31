Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.1…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.80 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $394.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.3 million.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.60 to $6.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.