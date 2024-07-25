Lakeland Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Thursday reported net income of $22.5 million…

Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) on Thursday reported net income of $22.5 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Warsaw, Indiana, said it had earnings of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 74 cents per share.

The holding company for Lake City Bank posted revenue of $114.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

