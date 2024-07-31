Kraft Heinz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $102 million.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $102 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago posted revenue of $6.48 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.54 billion.

Kraft Heinz expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.01 to $3.07 per share.

