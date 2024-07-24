Knight-Swift: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.3 million. The…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Knight-Swift expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 35 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KNX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.