KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $836.4 million.…

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $836.4 million.

The Milpitas, California-based company said it had profit of $6.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.08 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.57 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.76 billion, or $20.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $6.40 to $7.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KLAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KLAC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.