Kinross Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $210.9 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

