Kforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported earnings of $14.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 75 cents.

The staffing company posted revenue of $356.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $347 million to $355 million.

