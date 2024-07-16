Keto Meals at Popular Fast-Food Restaurants

Following your diet may not be as difficult as it once was. In the past, you couldn’t get a very…

Following your diet may not be as difficult as it once was. In the past, you couldn’t get a very low-carb meal out if you were on the Atkins or keto diet, but these days restaurants are responding to consumer diet demands for popular diet options. Even if a restaurant doesn’t necessarily promote a keto or low-carb diet, many restaurants have made it easy for customers to select keto-friendly ingredients.

Here are some of the low-carb options you can find at popular chain restaurants in the U.S.

Keto Fast Food Restaurant Options

Taco Bell

Although Taco Bell doesn’t advertise offerings for a keto diet, the fast-food chain is able to accommodate many lifestyles since everything on the menu is customizable. For example, you can skip rice and beans and add steak and sour cream.

There are two choices that are easy to modify to make them keto-friendly including the Cantina Chicken Bowl, where you can swap the rice and beans with a second portion of slow roasted chicken. Also, the Veggie Bowl, where you can swap the rice and beans with chicken, slow roasted chicken or steak. Check out Taco Bell’s online nutrition calculator to make sure your choices comply before you drive through.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle offers “lifestyle bowls,” including Wholesome Bowl and Keto Salad Bowl, both which meet the needs for those following a keto diet plan. The Wholesome Bowl contains lettuce, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole, while the Keto Salad Bowl contains lettuce, chicken, tomatillo red-chili salsa, fresh tomato salsa, sour cream and cheese. In addition, you can always make your own bowl to meet your keto needs. For instance, swap the rice and beans for lettuce and add a serving of tomato salsa, guacamole and cheese.

Chipotle’s website also has a nutrition calculator so you can determine what you want to order before you get there.

Chick-Fil-A

There are several grilled chicken options that are available at this poultry-centric fast food joint. Grilled Nuggets come in 5, 8, 12 and 30 count and can be complimented with a side salad drizzled with Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing. Another option is the Cobb Salad (hold the corn) and topped with grilled chicken or cod.

Wendy’s

This fast food restaurant is known for their burgers, but you can swap the buns for lettuce to make it keto or low carb. This opens up the possibility to order a variety of lettuce-wrapped burgers including Baconator, Son of Baconator, Double Stack, Dave’s Single, Dave’s Double and Dave’s Triple — just hold the side of fries and ketchup.

Burger King

Like Wendy’s, this place is known for their burgers. Choose the Whopper, Whopper Jr, Bacon Cheeseburger or Bacon King — without the bun, ketchup or fries.

KFC

If you’re following the keto plan, crispy fried chicken isn’t an option. And KFC no longer offers grilled options at most of their locations. So you’re limited to sides: In terms of sides, the only low-carb option is the green beans (5 grams carbs). For salads, consider the Caesar side salad (2 grams carbs) and house side salad (3 grams carbs).

Panda Express

For lower-carb options, consider the Super Greens Entree (10 grams carbs), Mushroom Chicken (10 grams carbs), String Bean Chicken (13 grams crabs). Black Pepper Angus Steak (13 grams carbs), Broccoli Beef Bowl (13 grams carbs) and Steamed Ginger Fish (8 grams of carbs).

Subway

Subway offers “No Bready Bowls” in any style, as well as salads. The Oven Roasted Turkey Protein Bowl, for example, includes everything you’d find in an Oven Roasted Turkey Footlong, without the bread.

