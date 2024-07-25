Kearny: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — FAIRFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.1 million…

Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $90.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $88.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $86.7 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $140.6 million.

