KBR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $106 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion.

