Kansas City Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported net income of $4.7 million in its second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $122.5 million in the period.

