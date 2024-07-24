Live Radio
Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 24, 2024, 4:55 PM

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $773.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

