Juniper: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The computer network equipment maker posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

