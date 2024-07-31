Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

CORK, Ireland (AP) — CORK, Ireland (AP) — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $975 million.

The Cork, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $7.23 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.26.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.66 to $3.69 per share.

