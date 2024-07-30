JetBlue: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.4 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBLU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBLU

