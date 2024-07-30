JBT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $30.7 million.…

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 95 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.05 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The food processing and transportation services company posted revenue of $402.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $434.3 million.

JBT expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.35 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JBT

