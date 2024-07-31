Jazz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $168.6 million. The…

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.68 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

Jazz expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.20 to $20.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.1 billion.

