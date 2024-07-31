Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The toymaker posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period.

