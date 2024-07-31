Jakks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Jakks Pacific Inc. (JAKK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $5.3 million in its second quarter.
The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.
The toymaker posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAKK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAKK
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.