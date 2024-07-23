Iridium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.3…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $201.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201 million.

