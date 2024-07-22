IQVIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $363 million.…

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The clinical testing company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.79 billion.

IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $15.43 billion to $15.53 billion.

