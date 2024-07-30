IPG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 45 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The high-powered laser maker posted revenue of $257.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $255.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, IPG said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $240 million.

