Invesco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $191.4 million. On a per-share…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Invesco PLC (IVZ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $191.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, which met Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IVZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IVZ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.