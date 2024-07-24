Interpublic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $214.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Interpublic Group of Cos. (IPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $214.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The marketing and advertising company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.33 billion, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

