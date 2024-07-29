Integra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) on Monday reported a loss of $12.4…

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $418.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Integra expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $372 million to $382 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Integra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.41 to $2.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IART

