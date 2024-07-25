Integer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Integer Holdings Corp. (ITGR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.…

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The medical device outsource manufacturer posted revenue of $436.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.1 million.

Integer expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.07 to $5.49 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion.

