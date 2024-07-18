Insteel Industries: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported profit of $6.6…

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) on Thursday reported profit of $6.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share.

The maker of steel wire reinforcing for the concrete and construction industry posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period.

