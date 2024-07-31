Innoviva: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.7 million in…

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) — Innoviva Inc. (INVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 68 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $99.9 million in the period.

