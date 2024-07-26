Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of July 29

Actuate Therapeutics – Fort Worth, Texas, 3 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Titan Partners Newbridge. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACTU. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing an inhibitor therapy for difficult to treat cancers.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.