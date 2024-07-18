Infosys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $763 million.…

BANGALORE, India (AP) — BANGALORE, India (AP) — Infosys Limited (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $763 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.67 billion.

