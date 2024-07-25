Independent Bank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (IBCP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $18.5 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank said it had earnings of 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $81.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.5 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBCP

