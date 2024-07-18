Independent Bank Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51.3…

HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — HANOVER, Mass. (AP) — Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51.3 million.

The Hanover, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The holding company for Rockland Trust posted revenue of $244.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $170.3 million, also exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INDB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INDB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.