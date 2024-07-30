Incyte: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $444.6 million in…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $444.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $2.04. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

