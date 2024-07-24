Impinj: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10 million. The Seattle-based company…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10 million.

The Seattle-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $102.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $94 million for the fiscal third quarter.

