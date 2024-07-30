IGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported net income of $42 million in…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — International Game Technology PLC (IGT) on Tuesday reported net income of $42 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The slot machine maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

