Icon PLC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $146.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $1.76. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.69 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $15 to $15.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion.

