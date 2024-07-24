IBM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83…

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.83 billion.

The Armonk, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $15.77 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.58 billion.

