Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $37.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $381 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $371.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.1 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $6.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.5 billion.

