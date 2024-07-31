Humana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $679 million. On…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $679 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $5.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.96 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.89 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.38 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.63 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.