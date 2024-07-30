Hubbell: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $213.6 million. On…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $213.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.94. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.37 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.23 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $16.20 to $16.50 per share.

