Howard Hughes Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Friday reported profit of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Friday reported profit of $21.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 42 cents.

The land developer posted revenue of $317.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.