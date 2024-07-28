How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta

American Express Membership Rewards is one of the original flexible points programs. AmEx offers some of the most attractive credit…

American Express Membership Rewards is one of the original flexible points programs. AmEx offers some of the most attractive credit cards in the travel world because of its customer service, transfer partners and the value of its flexible points. For travelers who prefer Membership Rewards points, the best way to maximize earning points is through the American Express Trifecta. This three-card strategy allows you to earn the most points on every purchase, while also enjoying numerous benefits included with each card.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

What Is the AmEx Trifecta?

The AmEx Trifecta is a spending strategy that takes advantage of credit card bonus categories to earn at least two points on every dollar that you spend. By using three different AmEx credit cards, you’ll maximize your earning based on the bonus categories of each card.

The thee cards in the AmEx Trifecta are The Platinum Card® from American Express, the American Express® Gold Card and The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express, says Jennifer Yellin, founder and writer at Deals We Like.

However, you can mix and match the six personal and four business credit cards that earn Membership Rewards points to find a combination based on your spending patterns and budget for credit card annual fees.

“If someone does not want to pay the annual fee for the Platinum Card, it’s possible to switch out the AmEx Green Card to get the earning benefits but not the luxury travel perks,” says Joe Hegedus, a travel blogger at Your Mileage May Vary.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Which Cards Are Included in the AmEx Trifecta?

Each American Express card has an ideal customer based on its bonus categories, benefits and annual fees, but you can get the American Express Trifecta with The Platinum Card from American Express, the American Express Gold Card and The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express.

The Platinum Card from American Express

Experienced travelers love The Platinum Card from American Express for its airport lounge access, annual credits for airline fees and hotels and complimentary Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status and Hilton Honors Gold status. Although it has a $695 annual fee (and $195 more per authorized user added), there are more than $1,500 in credits that can more than make up for it.

New cardholders can earn 80,000 points as a welcome offer after spending $8,000 within six months. This card earns five points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel on up to $500,000 spent in this category each calendar year. The card also earns five points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked through AmEx Travel. The value of rewards points vary depending on how and where you redeem them, but they range in value from half a cent to one cent per point. You can get one cent per point for flights booked through AmEx Travel and for points redeemed through AmEx’s gift cards portal, for example.

Cardholders also have access to Fine Hotels and Resorts and The Hotel Collection benefits and receive up to $100 to reimburse the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. (See Rates & Fees)

American Express Gold Card

A complement to the Platinum Card is the American Express Gold Card. It earns four points per dollar on dining plus takeout and delivery in the U.S., and four points per dollar on up to $25,000 per year spent on groceries. While it earns three points per dollar on flights, you’re better off making those purchases with the AmEx Platinum Card. After approval, you can earn 90,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend $6,000 during the first six months. This offer ends on November 6, 2024.

The Gold Card includes up to $120 in Uber Cash, $120 in credits for eligible dining purchases, $84 in Dunkin’ credit and $100 of dining credits for Resy resturants. The Uber Cash, dining credit and Dunkin’ credit are provided in monthly increments of $10, $10 and $7 respectively, and the Resy credit is distributed in $50 increments semi-annually. These four annual credits essentially offset the AmEx Gold Card’s $325 annual fee. And when you book two nights or more with The Hotel Collection through AmEx travel, you can receive a $100 credit.

There is also no charge to add up to five additional users. For a sixth user and above, you’ll need to pay $35 annually for each additional card. (See Rates & Fees)

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express

The American Express Blue Business Plus is the everyday spending card in the AmEx Trifecta because it earns two points per dollar on all eligible business purchases up to $50,000 each year. While this is a business credit card and many consumers may think they don’t qualify, that isn’t necessarily the case. If you have a side hustle, own a rental property, sell on Etsy or eBay, or drive for Uber in your spare time, then you can qualify for the Blue Business Plus card.

This card has no annual fee and has more limited benefits. It also includes a 0% annual percentage rate promotion on purchases for 12 months. After that, an ongoing APR of 18.49% to 26.49% will apply. The 0% APR is ideal if you have a large purchase that you need extra time to pay off. There is no charge for authorized user cards in case you want to give someone else access to the card to earn additional points on their spending. (See Rates & Fees)

How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta

To maximize your American Express Membership Rewards points, there are a few simple steps that you should take.

— Use the right card for purchases. The AmEx Trifecta strategy involves using cards that offer bonus categories at different types of retailers, then making all other purchases using your everyday spending card. Remembering which card offers which bonus categories can be a challenge. Placing a small sticker on the back of each card with notes about bonus categories makes it easier to maximize your rewards.

— Earn your welcome offers. A welcome offer for new cardholders typically offers the biggest bunch of points that you will receive. Bonus offers can change throughout the year, while the minimum spending requirement to earn the bonus is fairly consistent. If you feel it will be a challenge to meet the requirement, try timing your application with a large purchase, like car repairs or a home improvement project.

— Take advantage of AmEx Offers. American Express provides targeted offers for each card and customer based on the specific profile and spending patterns. Some of these offers include extra points when shopping at participating retailers. However, you must activate the offers before making a purchase.

— Refer friends and family. When you refer your friends, family or co-workers to American Express, you can earn a bonus for each approved referral. Bonuses vary by card, and there may be annual limits on how much you can earn. American Express may send you a Form 1099 for the value of the points that you must include when you file your taxes.

— Transfer to airline and hotel partners. American Express partners with over 15 airline and hotel loyalty programs. Some transfer partners offer limited-time bonuses to encourage point transfers. “Transferring those points to a partner airline will ensure that you are getting the highest value out of the Membership Reward points earned,” Yellin says.

— Avoid low-value redemption options. Redeeming your points for online shopping, gift cards, statement credits and Pay with Points purchases offers the lowest value. Generally, those low-end redemptions are worth 1 cent or less per point. High end-travel bookings can help you reach the 1 cent threshold consistently.

[Read: Best Airline Credit Cards.]

Application Rules to Follow to Get the AmEx Trifecta

American Express has several application rules that you should keep in mind when applying for the AmEx Trifecta:

— The five-card rule. Customers are allowed to have up to five revolving personal or business credit card accounts at one time.

— Maximum of two card approvals in 90 days. You cannot be approved for more than one card every five days and a maximum of two within 90 days. While you can apply for multiple credit cards fairly quickly, it is best to spread out your applications to give yourself adequate time to meet the minimum spending requirements. Additionally, this minimizes the impact of the inquiries on your credit report.

— Once-per-lifetime rule. American Express wants to limit welcome offers earned by customers, so you cannot earn a bonus on the same card more than once per lifetime. In practice, however, it may be possible to qualify again after seven years.

The Bottom Line

The AmEx Trifecta is a popular strategy for people who want to earn the most Membership Rewards points on their spending. With three credit cards, you can take advantage of bonus categories to earn extra points. Plus, you’ll receive additional benefits from each card that can justify its annual fee. These benefits include airport lounge access, annual credits, hotel elite status, access to airline and hotel transfer partners, and more.

Carrying three credit cards, two with hefty annual fees, does require you to be a mindful credit card user, however. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting the full benefits of each card without going outside of your spending comfort zone.

More from U.S. News

How to Maximize Points With the Chase Trifecta

The 5 Credit Card Apps Best for Tracking Rewards

How AmEx Pay Over Time Works

How to Maximize Points With the AmEx Trifecta originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/29/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.