How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 7/18/2024

A widespread washout across Wall Street dragged U.S. stocks lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday to pull further from its all-time high set on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.3% from its own record set a day before, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.7% lower.

Apple, Microsoft and other Big Tech stocks once again led the market lower. Unlike much of the last week, Thursday’s losses hit many corners of the market. Smaller stocks, which had been cranking higher after badly lagging their larger rivals, fell more than the rest of the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.68 points, or 0.8%, to 5,544.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 533.06 points, or 1.3% to 40,665.02.

The Nasdaq composite fell 125.70 points, or 0.7%, to 17,871.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.38 points, or 1.8%, to 2,198.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 70.76 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 664.12 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 527.22 points, or 2.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 50.02 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 774.76 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 2,975.48 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,859.87 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 171.21 points, or 8.4%.

