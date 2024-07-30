Houlihan Lokey: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $88.9…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $88.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.22 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The investment banking company posted revenue of $513.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $508.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HLI

