Host Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $399 million, or 57 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 56 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $239 million, or 34 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

Host Hotels expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.90 to $1.98 per share.

